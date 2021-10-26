Petrol, diesel prices on 26 October: Fuel rates remain constant for two days but at record high
Petrol and diesel prices on 26 October 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 107.59 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 96.32. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 113.46 while diesel costs Rs 104.38
Petrol and diesel prices remained static on Tuesday after a rising streak for five days in a trot but the rates continue to stay at record high across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 107.59 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 96.32 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 113.46 per litre and diesel costs Rs 104 for one litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.52. On Tuesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 100.59 per litre.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 108.11 per litre while diesel costs Rs 99.43 a litre.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 116.26 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 105.64 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 113.46 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.38 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 107.59 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.32 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.59 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.43 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 116.26 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.64 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 111.91 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.08 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 111.34 per litre
Diesel - Rs 102.23 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 103.59 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 104.54 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.78 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 104.46 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.03 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 109.84 per litre
Diesel - Rs 103.51 per litre
also read
Petrol and diesel prices today on 13 October 2021: Rates remain constant, check here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 104.44 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 93.17. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 110.41 while diesel costs Rs 101.03
Petrol and diesel prices hiked today on 11 October 2021: Check rates in your city here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 104.44 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 93.17. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 110.41 while diesel costs Rs 101.03
Petrol, diesel prices on 24 October: Fuel rates hiked for fifth straight day, check rates here
Petrol and diesel prices on 24 October 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 107.59 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 96.32. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 113.46 while diesel costs Rs 104.38