Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on 20 Nov; check what you need to pay in your city

In New Delhi, price of diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre and petrol rate is at Rs 103.97 per litre

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for the 18th consecutive day today, 20 November. The Central government, on 3 November, had announced cuts in excise duty of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel.

This has led to a reduction in fuel prices in many regions, as many states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies have slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on both petrol and diesel prices.

Here is the rate of petrol and diesel in major cities of the country:

- New Delhi: Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre and Petrol -Rs 103.97 per litre

- Mumbai: Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre and Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

- Chennai: Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre and Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

- Kolkata: Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre and Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

- Bengaluru: Diesel- Rs 85.01 per litre and Petrol- Rs 100.58 per litre

- Thiruvananthapuram: Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre and Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

- Chandigarh: Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre and Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

- Guwahati: Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre and Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

- Gandhinagar: Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre and Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

- Bhopal: Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre and Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

- Hyderabad: Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre and Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

- Lucknow: Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre and Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

In terms of reduction in VAT, 26 states and union territories have lowered VAT rates to give some relief in fuel prices, including Ladakh, Puducherry, Sikkim, Assam, Goa, Odisha, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Punjab, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

VAT has not been lowered to date in states such as Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.