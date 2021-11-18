Petrol and diesel prices remain stable; check what you need to pay in your city here

The price of fuel fluctuates depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation from state to state.

Petrol and diesel rates remained unaffected for the 15th consecutive day on Thursday, 18 November, across various cities in the country. The price of fuel fluctuates depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation from state to state.

On the eve of Diwali, the Centre had announced an excise duty cut on fuels that resulted in a decline in petrol and diesel prices. Following which, the government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10.

Soon after this order was announced, several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) , had cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Below are the rates of petrol and diesel in major cities across the country:

- Delhi: Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre and Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

- Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre and Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

- Chennai: Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre and Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

- Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre and Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

- Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre and Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

- Lucknow: Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre and Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

- Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre and Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

- Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre and Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

- Chandigarh: Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre and Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

- Bhopal: Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre and Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

- Guwahati: Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre and Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

- Gandhinagar: Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre and Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Meanwhile, few states and Union Territories that extended additional Value Added Tax (VAT) benefits include Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Puducherry, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Goa, Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

However, states that have not lowered their VAT are West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.