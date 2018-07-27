You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

PepsiCo India secures Delhi HC order to wipe out 'Kurkure has plastic' posts from social media platforms

Business FP Staff Jul 27, 2018 18:06:11 IST

PepsiCo India Holdings Private Ltd has secured an interim order from the Delhi High Court (HC) to delete hundreds of posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, that claim its snack brand Kurkure's corn puffs product contains plastic, according to media reports.

In the wake of malicious rumours that the popular snack food contains plastic, the company has secured a John Doe order, a “cease and desist” decree passed by a court of law against anonymous entity/entities, the Business Standard reported.

According to MediaNama, there are 3,412 Facebook links, 20,244 Facebook posts, 242 YouTube videos, six Instagram links, and 562 tweets on this topic that have now been ordered to be removed.

"Kurkure is an extremely loved brand and consumed by families across India. However, fake news suggesting that Kurkure has plastic in it has adversely effected brand’s reputation. Due to such fake and defamatory content circulating on the social media, PepsiCo India was constrained to move the Hon’ble Delhi High Court,” a PepsiCo spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement by Mint.

Following the latest development, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to poke fun at the company.

Last September,  Vani Gupta, Marketing Director - Indian Snacks, Foods, PepsiCo India said the company was deploying countermeasures to assure women that Kurkure is safe for them, as it was rumoured that the corn puffs product was causing abortions.

According to her, it is better to talk to the consumer about safety rather than taking rumour mongers to court.

Kurkure now has 40 variants and is also exported to several countries, after its first variant hit the market in 1999.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 18:06 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores