Pension fund body EPFO to inform subscribers about contributions not deposited by employers

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO, on Wednesday, said it will inform its subscribers if it fails to receive contributions from their employers, for a given month, in due time.

At present, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) shoots out information about credit contribution to subscribers' accounts, via SMS and email.

The EPFO, in a statement, said: "The members whose contributions are not deposited in time remain uninformed. In order to bring more transparency, it has been decided that an intimation by way of SMS/email shall be sent to members (who have registered their mobile number/email ID against respective Universal Account Number in respect of whom contribution has not been deposited by the employer with EPFO for a given month in due time."

According to the statement, the EPFO has so far been intimating its members by way of SMS on credit of their respective monthly contribution into their accounts.

Credit information can be viewed on the e-passbook, online, on the UMANG mobile App, and can be retrieved via a missed call.

EPFO members can also view contribution details using any of the abovementioned options.

Besides, the body has also decided to publish the age-band wise estimate of all new subscribers as declared by their employers less (deducting the number of) subscribers exiting jobs every month. This information can be accessed online.

In the recent past, the EPFO has taken a number of e-initiatives to provide services and timely information to all its stakeholders in tune with the government's motto of minimum government and maximum governance.

The EPFO has a subscriber base of over five crore and manages a corpus of over Rs 10 lakh crore.