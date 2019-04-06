Pence says U.S. to sanction 34 vessels in new blow against Venezuelan government

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States will impose sanctions on 34 vessels owned or operated by Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, in a new blow against the government.

The United States will also sanction two additional companies that transport Venezuelan crude to Cuba, Pence said in a speech in Houston.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.