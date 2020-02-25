PE, VC inflows start on a strong note in 2020, January records $2.5 bn investments; infra sector continues to play big role in growth: Report

New Delhi: Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) inflows started 2020 on a strong note as the month of January recorded investments worth $2.5 billion up 34 percent over the year-ago period, a report said on Tuesday.

According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, PE/VC investments in January 2020 ($2.5 billion) were 34 percent higher than the value recorded in January 2019 ($1.9 billion) and 41 percent lower compared to December 2019 ($4.3 billion).

In terms of the number of PE/VC investments, January 2020 was on par with January 2019.

"After a record-setting 2019, PE/VC investments in 2020 are off to a good start with investments worth $2.5 billion recorded in January 2020. Infrastructure sector continues to play a big role in this growth, accounting for 36 percent of all PE/VC investments during the month," said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader - Private Equity Services, EY.

Credit investments are also a fast-emerging asset class for PE/VC as investors cherry-picked stressed opportunities thrown up by companies that need support to prevent going into National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

With a more enabling regulatory and policy framework in place, credit investments witnessed a good start in January 2020, the report said.

There were five large deals (value greater than $100 million) worth $1.4 billion in January 2020 as compared to four deals worth $1.1 billion last year.

The largest deal announced in January saw Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners take over the debt of RattanIndia Power Limited for $566 million followed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Allianz Capital Partners and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System's (OMERS') $246 million investment in IndInfravit Trust.

From a sector point of view, infrastructure sector ($898 million across five deals) was the top sector in January 2020, followed by financial services ($531 million across 14 deals) and e-commerce ($264 million across nine deals).

The report further noted that January 2020 recorded 12 exits worth $461 million, 39 percent higher than the value of exits recorded in January 2019 ($331 million) but 47 percent lower than December 2019 ($864 million).

The largest exit in January 2020 saw Nexus India Capital Advisors, Jungle Ventures and Naspers sell their combined stake in Paysense Services India Private Limited to PayU Corporate for $293 million.

