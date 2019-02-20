PayU India appoints Anirban Mukherjee as new CEO; vows to take firm to next phase of growth

Naspers-owned PayU, an online payments service provider, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anirban Mukherjee as chief executive officer of PayU India, reporting to Laurent Le Moal, CEO, PayU Global.

As well as leading PayU’s Indian business, Anirban joins PayU’s global leadership team to support its ambitious plans to unlock innovative credit and financial services for underserved populations in high-growth markets.

Anirban brings to PayU two decades of experience in global payments, credit, and digital banking

gained in the US, India, and broader Asia-Pacific region.

In his new role, Anirban will be responsible for all the operations and business lines of PayU India. In

addition, he will identify investment opportunities to build out Naspers’ fintech ambitions, helping

these companies scale by leveraging existing assets and infrastructure.

Anirban will also lead PayU into new fintech product categories that are aligned with PayU’s global strategy, such as remittances and credit.

"I am thrilled to join PayU’s global leadership team during such an extraordinary growth period of the fintech industry, in general, and the company in particular. I can't wait to lead PayU India into our next phase of growth, where we will combine business and product innovation to unlock future growth opportunities and build a robust credit ecosystem in India,” he said.

Most recently, Anirban was part of the leadership team at Jio, where he drove payments, merchant services, and digital financial services, serving as the co-CEO of Reliance Payments Solution Ltd.

Prior to Jio, Anirban worked with Standard Chartered Bank in India and APAC and with CapitalOne as a senior executive leader in the US.

He has an MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and is an alumnus of IIT, Kharagpur.

