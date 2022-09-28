In its partnership with the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has launched its Paytm Transit Card for commuters in Mumbai. The card, launched by the company on Tuesday, will enable the people of Mumbai to make easy payments for various purposes including travelling in public places. Created in line with the central government’s National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) the Paytm Transit Card is said to be a major boost for easing daily expenditure of Mumbaikars.

Speaking on the same, the Paytm Payments Bank’s spokesperson, while making the announcement, said that the launch of the Paytm Transit Card or the all-in-one NCMC card will add unparalleled convenience to the lives of the people of Mumbai, who will be able to use it for their daily travel needs.

The spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) while commenting on the development said that the card is expected to become “very popular” among the people in the city who make regular digital payments.

The card comes with quite a lot of features and is also easy to recharge as and when required.

Benefits of Paytm Transit Card

Paytm Transit Cards can be used for making payments on public transport including buses, metros, and trains.

It will also enable users to make payments at online as well as offline markets.

The card can be also used to pay parking charges and at toll plazas.

Users will also be able to track all their charges and transactions digitally as the card will be directly linked to their Paytm wallet from where they can also top up the card.

Users will also not need to create any separate account for the same.

More about the card developed for Paytm’s mass transit category

Developed in line with the Centre’s National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the Paytm Transit Card was first launched in 2021 in a few cities to help users pay for travel in metro, railways, state-owned bus services, toll duties, retail shopping, and withdraw money from ATMs. It is the second product by PPBL in the mass transit category after FASTags.

