One97 Communications (OCL), parent company of Paytm, has rolled out “Paytm Payment Protect”. The group insurance plan has been launched in association with HDFC ERGO General Insurance. The plan has been introduced to insure transactions made via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across all apps and wallets. This plan intends to enhance the experience of digital payments and increase the adoption of the same in India. The insurance offering comes at a price of as low as Rs 30 per year. Users will now be able to secure themselves against the mobile fraudulent transactions of up to Rs 10,000 with the new insurance plan. It should be noted that options to cover up to Rs 1 lakh per annum will be added to the product soon.

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO of Lending and Head of Payments at Paytm commented on the policy rolled out by his company. He said, “We are offering an insurance cover with convenient claims with a vision to safeguard users and fight cybercrimes.” He further added that OCL’s partnership with HDFC ERGO is aligned with their mission to spread financial awareness and propel adoption of safer digital payments in the country.

According to Parthanil Ghosh, President, Retail Business, in HDFC ERGO General Insurance, the use of UPI and mobile wallets has grown exponentially, especially after the COVID pandemic. He added that while the expansion of UPI offers ease and convenience, it also makes people susceptible to cyber frauds. Ghosh stated that HDFC ERGO is excited to partner with Paytm because this fulfils their pledge of offering innovative solutions for mitigating cyber risks today.

Ghosh further added that their comprehensive insurance offering, coupled with Paytm’s digital access, will ensure financial inclusion and boost digital growth as well as prevent cyber fraud in the country.

Paytm, the flagship brand of One97 Communications, is the largest platform for digital goods and mobile commerce in India according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). It is also a leading payment solutions provider to e-commerce merchants via its semi-closed wallet, which is approved by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Paytm reported 430.04 million transactions in April 2021.

