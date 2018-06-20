You are here:
Paytm appoints former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor R Gandhi as advisor

Business Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 12:19:07 IST

New Delhi: One97 Communications, which runs Paytm, has appointed former RBI deputy governor Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as an advisor.

Gandhi will bring his years of knowledge and experience on payment systems, regulations, compliance and corporate governance, the company said in a statement.

Gandhi was a member of the first Monetary Policy Committee. He has also been the head of two regional offices of the Reserve Bank and held a charge as the Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), Hyderabad, it added.

Representational image. Reuters

Besides holding strategic roles in RBI, he had also piloted several innovative projects on IT, payment systems, financial literacy, financial inclusion and other developmental initiatives, the statement said.

"Since the beginning of our journey, we have focused on building an organisation that has the culture and the resources of serving our customers responsibly," Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, said.

Gandhi, on the appointment, said, "I have dedicated my whole life to formulate policy and strengthen institutions in the financial services space. I will be happy to share my insights and guide Paytm in the creation of innovative financial services".


