Paytm appoints Abhinav Kumar as Vice President-Product Marketing; will contribute to firm's next stage of growth, says Trivago posterboy

Paytm, the brand owned by One97 Communications, has announced the appointment of Abhinav Kumar as Vice President-Product Marketing. Also known as ‘Trivago Guy’ on social media, Abhinav is a digital marketing strategist and expert.

Harinder Takhar, CEO-Paytm Labs said, "Abhinav's skill-set is what we look for when we want to hire external talent. His agility will assist us further in continuing to be dominant in payments as an industry leader."

Speaking on his appointment, Abhinav Kumar said, "Paytm is an innovative company and the impact that Paytm has done in the lives of masses by re-imagining payments has always fascinated me. This drove me to contribute more to this story in its next stage of growth. My mandate is to continue the great growth story in India with a data-driven approach and extend it to other parts of the globe as well. I am excited to do so with the amazing team here at Paytm and under the leadership of Vijay and Harinder."

Abhinav has completed his Master's in International Management from the University of Trento, Italy and has extensive experience in Digital Marketing. Under his leadership, Trivago became a major brand in India for hotel search. He is currently based in Germany.