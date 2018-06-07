You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Paul Dacre, editor of the Daily Mail, to stand down

Business Reuters Jun 07, 2018 01:05:26 IST

Paul Dacre, editor of the Daily Mail, to stand down

LONDON (Reuters) - The editor of the Daily Mail tabloid Paul Dacre will stand down by his 70th birthday in November to become chairman and editor-in-chief of the title's publisher, Associated Newspapers, Daily Mail and General Trust said on Wednesday.

Dacre said he had decided to step back from editing the right-leaning newspaper after 26 years to take on broader challenges within the company.

DMGT's chairman Jonathan Harmsworth said Dacre had provided "brilliant stewardship" of the Daily Mail and other titles within the group over three decades.

"Paul is, quite simply, the greatest Fleet Street editor of his generation not only for his huge circulation successes on both the Mail and Standard but also for the sheer power of his many campaigns, investigations and crusades that have held power to account, given a voice to the voiceless and often set the political agenda through six prime ministerships," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Larry King)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores