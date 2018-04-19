Patanjali expects online sales to grow in coming months; to invest in food processing



New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved is clocking an online sales of up to Rs 15 crore every month and expect it to grow further every month, said a top official. The Haridwar-based company has done well in the last financial year and expects to perform better in the current fiscal.

"We are doing online business of Rs 10 to 15 crore, and expect it to increase further every month," Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishna told PTI. "We are doing good in the online sales despite the fact that we are not participating in any discounted sales".

According to Balakrishna, who was speaking at an AIMA event, said the company would continue to invest in the food processing and connect with more farmers. "This would also create more employment opportunities," he added.

For current fiscal, Balakrishna said: "We have done better than the last year (FY 2018) and expect even more this fiscal. We have tried to improve our internal system last fiscal". However, he did not share the numbers.

In January this year, Patanjali Ayurved has forayed into e-commerce for its FMCG items, partnering major players in the space, including Amazon and Flipkart.

It has partnered eight players, including Grofers, Shopclues, BigBasket, 1mg, PaytmMall and Netmeds, through which its entire range of products was made available online.