Passenger vehicles retail sales dip 1% in May, two-wheeler sales fall 8.6%: Automobile dealers' body FADA

New Delhi: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Friday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in May declined by 1 percent to 2,51,049 units as compared to the same period last year.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 2,53,463 units in May 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 8.6 percent to 14,07,361 units last month as compared with 15,40,377 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7.8 percent to 62,551 units against 67,847 units in May last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a dip of 4 percent to 50,959 units last month from 53,108 units in the same period last year.

Total sales across categories declined by 7.5 percent to 17,71,920 units in May as against 19,14,795 units in the same month last year.

