Passenger vehicle sales dip 2.71% in July, car declines marginally, shows SIAM data

Business Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 12:03:02 IST

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 2.71 percent to 2,90,960 units in July from 2,99,066 units in the same month previous year.

Domestic car sales also declined marginally to 1,91,979 units compared to 1,92,845 in July 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Representational image. Reuters.

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 9.67 percent to 11,50,995 units as against 10,49,478 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in July rose 8.17 percent to 18,17,077 units compared to 16,79,876 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 29.65 percent to 76,497 units in July, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 7.97 percent to 22,44,875 units from 20,79,204 units in July 2017, it added.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 12:03 PM

