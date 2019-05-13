Passenger vehicle sales dip 17% in April; motorcycle sales decline 11.81%: SIAM data

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 17.07 percent to 2,47,541 units in April from 2,98,504 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic car sales declined 19.93 percent to 1,60,279 units compared to 2,00,183 in April 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month declined 11.81 percent to 10,84,811 units as against 12,30,046 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in April declined 16.36 percent to 16,38,388 units compared to 19,58,761 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 5.98 percent to 68,680 units in April, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 15.93 percent to 20,01,096 units from 23,80,294 units in April 2018, it added.

