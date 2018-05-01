Panasonic unit settles U.S. criminal, civil charges of bribery

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A unit of Panasonic Corp reached a deal with the U.S. government on Monday to settle criminal and civil charges that the company falsified its financial books and records in order to conceal payments to sales agents in China and other parts of Asia.

The criminal charges were filed against Panasonic Avionics Corp, a subsidiary that designs in-flight entertainment systems, by the U.S. Justice Department in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The Justice Department agreed to hold off on prosecuting the company, according to court records.

In exchange, the company will pay a total of $280 million to resolve both the criminal and civil charges.

Of that, about $143 million in disgorgement and interest will be paid to settle parallel civil charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which investigates civil violations of the anti-bribery law, court documents said.

Panasonic also agreed to improve its compliance program and continue to cooperate in "any ongoing investigation," the court filings said.

Representatives of the company did not immediately have any comment.

In its court filing, the Justice Department said the scheme occurred from 2007 through 2013, and involved senior company executives who retained consultants for "improper purposes" in an effort to win business from state-run airlines in countries that included Vietnam and Thailand.

In one case in July 2007, for instance, Panasonic executives paid a foreign official $875,000 over six years even though the person did "little work" for the company.

Those payments were recorded on the company's books as legitimate consulting services.

The company is also accused of using sales agents throughout Asia who did not pass due diligence checks. Even though the company formally terminated relationships with those agents, employees at Panasonic "secretly continued to use those agents."

The alleged payments came out the coffers of the company president's budget.

Without naming individuals, the court filing said that "Executive 1" improperly certified that the company had internal controls over its financial reporting from 2005 until he was "separated from the company" in 2017.

Panasonic's former CEO Paul Margis was replaced by Hideo Nakano in February 2017. The company also at the same time said it had hired a new chief financial officer to replace Paul Bottiaux.

In recent years, the Justice Department has offered companies leniency if they voluntarily disclose possible illegal payments to foreign officials.

However, in this case, the Justice Department said the company only came forward after the SEC started investigating.

