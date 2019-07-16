PAN to e-PAN: Here's how to apply online and get instant Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service

PAN, the 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax Department to a person, firm or entity, is now available in online as e-PAN in 'instant' for individuals seeking to obtain the unique identity for the first time.

The Income Tax department had launched an 'instant' Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service June 2018 in view of an increasing number of people applying to obtain the Permanent Account Number (PAN) for their financial and tax matters.

A fresh PAN will be allotted on the basis of a one-time password (OTP) sent over the "active mobile number" linked with the valid Aadhaar number of a person.

The new PAN, obtained by this mechanism, will have the same name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and address that is present in the individual's Aadhaar.

The e-PAN facility is only for resident individuals and not for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), firms, trusts and companies etc.

Once the PAN is allotted to an applicant through his electronic Aadhaar-based verification system in a few seconds, the applicant will be sent the PAN card by post.

What does PAN contain

A PAN contains

Permanent Account Number

Name

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Photograph

Signature

QR Code

Application for e-PAN

The e-PAN card is free of cost when the applicant makes an application for a physical PAN card making a payment of Rs 107. If you haven't applied for a PAN card earlier, you can apply now online and it will be sent to your email id which is mentioned in the application form.

If a PAN card was allotted in the last 30 days, you can get it free once you go online to download e-PAN from the website of the service provider.

An application for a PAN can be made through NSDL website or UTIITSL portal. It is available free of cost for new applicants and also for those who have applied for any changes/corrections in their PAN details within one month of it being issued. However, UTIITSL charges Rs 8.26 (including taxes) for every download request. The payment can be made online.

Those applicants who had applied for PAN through the NSDL portal in the past can download ePAN from the same.

If they want to download the ePAN from UTIITSL portal, they will have to apply for PAN card reprint through the UTIITSL portal first otherwise they will not be able to download the ePAN.

How to apply for e-PAN on UTIITSL portal

The e-PAN download facility on this website is available only for the users,

1. Who have applied for fresh PAN or applied for the latest change/correction update with UTIITSL, and,

2. Who have earlier registered a valid and active mobile number OR email with their PAN record with the Income Tax Department.

How to apply for e-PAN on NSDL website

1) This is a paid facility for download of e-PAN card

2) For the PAN applications submitted to NSDL e-Gov where PAN is allotted or changes are confirmed by ITD within 30 days, e-PAN card can be downloaded free of cost at the following URL:

https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/MPanLogin.html

3) If the PAN is allotted, changes in PAN Data are confirmed by ITD prior to 30 days. This facility will have to be used for download of e-PAN card

4) This facility is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov.

5) PAN holders who had obtained PAN using instant e-PAN facility on e-filing portal of ITD, can also avail this facility.

6) Charges applicable for download of e-PAN Card is Rs 8.26 (inclusive of taxes)

