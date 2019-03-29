PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Link: Here is how a user can connect PAN card with Aadhaar through sms, online

With only two days left to link Aadhaar with PAN card, there are various means through which the taxpayers can link their Aadhaar with PAN cards.

The Income-Tax Department has already asked the taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with their PAN (Permanent Account Number) by 31 March this year to get seamless services online.

Link your AADHAAR with PAN today to enjoy seamless Income Tax services online. pic.twitter.com/URKcJDidC7 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 20, 2019

Linking PAN with Aadhaar or UID is essential for the tax payers to continue to get the online services of the Income-Tax Department, says a tweet.

The I-T Department has shown three methods through which one can link PAN with Aadhaar: SMS, e-filing portal and while e-filing Income Tax Return.

Link PAN-Aadhaar via SMS

A PAN can be linked with an Aadhaar number using SMS. For this, the tax payer has to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format, says the Income Tax Department website:

UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar><space><10-digit PAN>

For example, UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

During filing Income Tax Return

A person can submit a request to link Aadhaar number with PAN while filing the income tax return (ITR) online (e-filing). The link of e-filing, according to the Income Tax Department, is available on the websites of NSDL (tin-nsdl.com) and UTIITSL (utiitsl.com), as well as the income tax e-filing portal.

Through e-filing portal

A taxpayer can link Aadhaar number with PAN online through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, says the tweet. In order to do this, the user has to click on the “link Aadhaar” option on the portal’s homepage to proceed.

On the following page, the user can submit a request to link the two personal identification numbers by entering details such as full name along with his or her PAN and Aadhaar.

The I-T Department says that name, date of birth and gender as per PAN will be validated against one's Aadhaar details. Again, it asks the user to ensure that Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar are exactly the same as printed on the Aadhaar card.

Last month, the Supreme Court had said that linkage of PAN with Aadhaar was mandatory for the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR), said a PTI report.

A bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer said the top court already decided the matter and upheld the section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

— With PTI inputs

