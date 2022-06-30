PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date today, double fine of Rs 1,000 from 1 July; check steps to link here

You can link your Aadhaar and PAN via SMS as well by typing in UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> and sending it to 567678 or 56161

The last date to link your Aadhaar with your Permanent Account Number (PAN) without paying more fine is today, 30 June. Failure to link your PAN and Aadhaar will result in a double penalty of Rs 1,000 from 1 July.

“CBDT has extended the deadline of linking of Aadhaar with the PAN from 31st March 2022 to 31st March 2023.You can link the Aadhaar with the PAN till 31st March 2023. You will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 till 30th June 2022 and fee of Rs 1000 from 1st July 2022,” read a notice on the website of the Income Tax Department.

Steps to link Aadhaar and PAN:

― Visit the I-T Department’s official website incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

― Register on the portal using your PAN number.

― Login and select the option to link your Aadhaar card.

― Information such as your name, mobile number and other fields will be pre-filled according to your PAN card details. Verify them.

― Click on the link option.

― After making the penalty payment, your Aadhaar and PAN will be linked.

There are other ways to link your PAN and Aadhaar. You can link the two via SMS as well. Just type in UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> and send it to 567678 or 56161.

You can also do it offline by visiting a PAN service centre nearby. You can submit a completed ‘Annexure-I’ form along with a copy of your PAN card and Aadhaar card. This is a paid service.

After linking Aadhaar and PAN, you can verify it by going to the website of the I-T department. Steps to verify PAN-Aadhaar link are as follows:

― Go to the official website- incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

― Click on the Aadhaar Link option on the main page.

― Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details and select validate.

― Your PAN-Aadhaar status will appear on screen.

