Pan-Aadhaar Link: Deadline 30 June, here's how to check status

Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar Card function as crucial identification proofs in India. While Aadhaar is utilised for many other purposes, PAN is primarily used for tax filing. All taxpayers in India must link their PAN and Aadhaar. With effect from July 1, 2017, the Finance Act of 2017 added a new section 139AA to the Income Tax Act of 1961, mandating every individual who is qualified to receive an Aadhaar number to provide the details when applying for a PAN or providing a return of income. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar is June 30 this year.

Steps to check Aadhar-PAN link status

Step 1: Visit the income tax page—incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: On the landing page, go to “Quick Links” and click on “Link Aadhaar Status”.

Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Click on the view link your Aadhaar status.

Step 5: You will be able to the current status of your Aadhaar and PAN link.

Upon successful confirmation, a notice describing your Link Aadhaar Status will be shown. If it is in progress, then a message informing you of the same will appear on your screen.

You can also link your PAN and Aadhaar via SMS by texting the following message to the numbers 567678 or 56161: UIDPAN<SPACE><12 Digit Aadhaar Number><SPACE><10 Digit PAN Number>.

What happens if you don’t link PAN and Aadhaar?

Failure to link your PAN with your Aadhaar will mean your PAN card will become inoperative from 1 July. You will not be able to provide, intimate, or cite your PAN, if it stops working. You will also be responsible for any penalties as a result. There can be a number of implications of the PAN not working such as not being able to file Income Tax Returns, pending returns not being processed and tax being deducted at a higher rate.

Linking Aadhaar and PAN is not mandatory for people who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya. People who are not Indian citizens You can visit the official website of the Income Tax Department to know more about the details.

