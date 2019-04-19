Pakistan PM Imran Khan appoints new finance minister in major re-shuffle

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a sweeping cabinet re-shuffle on Thursday and named Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as the new finance minister to replace Asad Umar, who stepped down earlier in the day.

Khan made 10 ministerial appointments, including Sheikh who has already served as finance minister under the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party when it was in power.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.