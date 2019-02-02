Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Things to watch for in the new mega pension scheme; will it make Atal Pension Yojana redundant?Budget 2019: Income tax exemption limit hiked to Rs 5 lakh; here is how much you will save nowBudget Speech 2019 Highlights: Income tax relief for common man, assured cash for farmers in FM's 'roadmap for development'Arun Jaitley compliments finance minister Piyush Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'Budget 2019: Informal sector's workers to get Rs 3,000 pension after 60 yrs of age, tax-free gratuity raised to Rs 30 lakh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Pakistan inflation at 7.19 in January year-on-year: statistics bureau

Business Reuters Feb 02, 2019 00:05:31 IST

Pakistan inflation at 7.19 in January year-on-year: statistics bureau

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's annual inflation rate surged to 7.19 percent in January from 6.17 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, the highest level in over four years.

The above-expectations jump in inflation comes after the central bank devalued the currency five times since December 2016, weakening it by 26 percent against the dollar during that period.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 1 percent in January.

Rising liquefied natural gas and electricity prices as well as a spike in tomatoes, garlic and medicine were the main reason behind the January month-on-month inflation rise.

(Reporting by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 00:05:31 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores