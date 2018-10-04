P Chidambaram mocks petrol, diesel price cut, says govt belatedly realised burden on people, indulged in tokenism

New Delhi: After the government announced a Rs 2.50 per litre price cut on petrol and diesel, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday described it as "tokenism" saying the government had belatedly realised the "unbearable burden" on people.

"An oil revenue dependent government has belatedly realised the unbearable burden on the people and indulged in tokenism," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Congress demanded petrol and diesel to be brought under GST calling the cut "a panic reaction in the face of public anger" ahead of assembly polls in four states.

In a relief to consumers hit hard by the unrelenting rise in fuel prices, the government on Thursday cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre.

Following the Centre's decision, many BJP-ruled states followed suit and cut the tax on the fuels by an equivalent amount.