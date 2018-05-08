P Chidambaram appeals to states to come out against 15th Finance Commission

New Delhi: Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday urged the Finance Ministers of all states across the country to sign a memorandum against the terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission.

The former Union Minister also welcomed the statement of the Finance Ministers of six states/Union Territories -- Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala -- demanding changes in the 15th Finance Commission's (FFC's) ToR.

Finance Ministers from these states on Monday drafted a memorandum to this effect.

"Welcome statement of FMs of 6 state governments criticising ToR of XV Finance Commission. I appeal to other states' FMs to sign the memorandum," Chidambaram tweeted.