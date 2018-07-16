Football world cup 2018

P C Jeweller stock plunges 30% on withdrawal of Rs 424 crore buyback plan

Business Press Trust of India Jul 16, 2018 15:19:41 IST

New Delhi: The P C Jeweller stock tumbled 30 percent on Monday after the company decided to withdraw the proposed buyback of shares worth Rs 424 crore because it did not get the approval from its bankers.

Representational image. Reuters.

The stock plummeted 24.17 percent to Rs 90.95 -- its 52-week low -- on BSE.

On NSE, it plunged 29.98 percent to hit a one year low as well as the lower circuit limit at Rs 83.95.

In a filing to BSE on Friday, the company said that "...in view of the non-receipt of the requisite NOC from the company's bankers, the board of directors has decided to withdraw the buyback offer with immediate effect".

In May, P C Jeweller's board had approved buy-back of shares worth Rs 424 crore amid a sharp plunge in the stock price.


