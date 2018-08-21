Over dozen FMCG companies pledge to donate food items to Kerala, says union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi: Over a dozen FMCG firms, including ITC, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Hindustan Unilever, have pledged to supply water bottle, food and necessary items to flood-hit areas of Kerala in the next two days, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Tuesday.

In a late evening meeting on Monday with the representatives of leading food processing companies, Badal discussed a plan to strategise assistance to Kerala in the coming days.

"It is time to work as a cohesive unit and make a coordinated effort to help the people of Kerala, instead of separate entities making individual efforts," said the minister of food processing industries.

The companies have pledged full support to the endeavour of reaching out to the people hit by the floods, she said in a statement.

Hindustan Unilever said it has already supplied 9,500 cases of salt, 29,000 cases of wheat products, 1,000 cases of Ketchup, 250 cases of spices mix masala and other products across the state.

Nestle said it has supplied 90,000 packets of Maggi, 2,00,000 packets of Munch, 1,100 packets of coffee and UHT milk.

The company said it will supply additional 40,000 packets of Maggi, 1 lakh Munch, 1,100 packs of coffee and UHT milk will be supplied along with 30,000 packs of ready-to-drink Milo and 10,000 packs of Serigo.

ITC has promised to supply 3.30 lakh packets of biscuits, 2,000 bottles of Savlon, 3,000 packets of dairy whitener, 9,000 packets of liquid hand wash and 7,000 soaps, the statement said.

Coca-Cola India has already supplied 1.4 lakh litres of packaged drinking water and the company has committed to supply additional 1 lakh litres of packaged drinking water in next two days including 20,000 bottles tomorrow.

Pepsico has promised to supply 6.78 lakh litres of packaged drinking water and 10,000 kg Quaker Oats.

Among others, Britannia has already delivered 2.10 lakh packets of biscuits (6.5 Tonnes) at Kochi and 1.25 lakh packets at Malapuram and Wayanad.

The company will deliver additional 1.25 lakh packets of biscuits in next two days, 3,000 buns and 10,000 packets of biscuits to be supplied from Madurai.

MTR Food has delivered 35,000 ready-to-eat packets to Wayanad, while Bikanervala has decided to send one tonne of namkeen in coordination with industry body CII.

Dabur has promised to deliver 30,000 to 40,000 litres tetra-packed juices and 10,000 tubes of Odomos, while GSK India will sent relief material worth Rs 10 Lakhs, 1 million packets of Horlicks and 1 million Crocin tablets.

Marico has committed to supply 30 tonnes of Oats, while Bagrrys India has promised to supply 2 tonnes of oats.

Pernard Ricord and Cargill have assured to coordinate with dairy cooperative Amul for supply of milk powder and baby foods.

Mondelez India Foods has decided to give cash contribution of Rs 10 lakh to the CM relief fund.