Over 30% funds for agri-schemes targeted towards women farmers; special focus on doubling income by 2022: Govt

New Delhi: The government has allocated more than 30 percent funds under various schemes in order to bring women in the agriculture mainstream, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Thursday.

A special emphasis has been given on the role and contribution of women in doubling the income of farmers by 2022, he said on the eve of the International Women's Day.

Besides, women-based activities have been started to reach the benefits of different beneficiary-oriented programmes and missions to women, he said in a statement.

Singh said the participation of women in the decision-making bodies at the state, district and block levels under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme has ensured their involvement in the planning process.

Along with this, changes in reporting proformas have been made to maintain the statistics of benefits reaching women, he said adding that a book showing the norm of fixed aid for woman farmers is also being published.

That apart, a National Gender Resource Centre in Agriculture has developed a women sensitisation module to bring about change in the mindset and behaviour of male programme operators, he added.

The minister further said in the team of committed extension personnel under the revised ATMA scheme in 2014, the position of a women coordinator in every state was also created.

In addition, a special emphasis is being given to women development activities to ensure their participation in the economic and social upliftment in the field of cooperatives.

Regular cooperative education programmes of women are being organised by the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) through the state cooperative societies.

As a result of these efforts, during 2017-18, 31.47 lakh women have been benefitted by training from the NCUI in the field of cooperatives.

Similarly, 6.07 lakh and 7,000 women have benefited through Krishi Vigyhan Kendras (KVKs) and skill training respectively. A total of 8.62 lakh women have benefitted in 2017-18.

Highlighting other measures taken to promote women farmers, the minister said women farmer empowerment projects under the National Rural Livelihood Mission have benefitted more than 34 lakh women through 82 projects across 22 states and one Union Territory.

In addition, appointment of one woman scientist has been made mandatory in 668 KVKs established across the country.

Apart from this, October 15 is being celebrated as Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas since 2016, he added.

