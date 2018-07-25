You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Over 2.4 lakh job seekers registered on career portal run by labour ministry in Apr-Jun

Business Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2018 18:43:54 IST

New Delhi: More than 2.4 lakh job seekers registered themselves on the career portal run by the labour and employment ministry in the first three months of the current fiscal, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the number of job seekers registered on National Career Service Portal in 2018-19 (till 30 June) was 2.42 lakh.

Representational image. Thinkstock.

Representational image. Thinkstock.

In 2017-18, a total of 38.90 lakh job seekers registered themselves on the NCS, up from 22.66 lakh in the previous year.

Responding to a query asked by MP Shamsher Singh Dullo, the minister said that through the NCS (National Career Service) portal, 10.69 lakh vacancies have been mobilised.

The portal also facilitates organisation of job fairs, where both employers and job seekers can interact.

Gangwar further said that the ministry has engaged with several institutions and organisations to bring more job opportunities.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 18:43 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores