Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan - report

Business Reuters Dec 31, 2019 03:07:28 IST

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan <7201.T> carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, France's Les Echos newspaper reported.

The newspaper cited its own unnamed source and a report in Lebanese newspaper L'Orient-Le Jour. There was no immediate confirmation from official sources.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Nicolas Delame)

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 03:07:28 IST

