Oriental Bank of Commerce Q1 profit at Rs 112.68 cr; bad loans decline to 12.56%

New Delhi: State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 112.68 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2019.

The Gurugram-headquartered lender posted a net loss of Rs 393.21 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19 financial year.

It clocked a profit of Rs 201.50 crore during the quarter ended 31 March, 2019.

Total income during April-June 2019-20 rose to Rs 5,634.98 crore from Rs 4,729.58 crore in the year-ago same period, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

On asset front, gross non-performing assets or NPAs came down to 12.56 percent of gross advances as on 30 June, 2019 as against 17.89 percent at June-end 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans too fell to 5.91 percent from 10.63 percent in the year-ago period.

The bank's stock was trading 0.61 percent down at Rs 81.50 on BSE.