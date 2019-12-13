Oracle chairman says no plans for new co-CEO

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp Chairman Lawrence Ellison said on Thursday the business software maker had no plans to hire a new co-chief executive officer.

Safra Catz has been heading the company since the other co-chief Mark Hurd died in October.

"How is our search going for the new -- for a second CEO? We don't have one. We have no plans for having a second CEO," Ellison said on a conference call with analysts.

"We're hiring a bunch of people at the next layer down who are potential CEOs when both Safra and I retire, which is not anytime soon," he added.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.