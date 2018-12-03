Open borders an economic imperative of present times, says finance minister Arun Jaitley

Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday called for open borders, saying trading across national boundaries is an "economic imperative of our times" and that barriers to free trade should be dismantled.

The comments come amid growing concerns over tariff wars across the world, especially after the US initiated a slew of actions against select goods to address its trade balance with select countries, including a few items like steel from the country.

"Trading across borders is an economic imperative of our times and this is going to increase with the times to come," Jaitley said at the 80th World Customs Organisation Policy Commissionerate meeting here through a video link.

"It is in the larger interest of every country to make sure that trade barriers are brought down to the extent it is possible," he said.

The minister said no country can manufacture all goods or specialise in rendering all services which are needed by consumers wanting the best quality at the lowest prices, therefore the need for open trade.

Nations across the world are now realising that increased trade helps not just the global economy but also its own economy, he noted.

He also affirmed the Centre's commitment to improving trade facilitation across borders and also adopt the best practices across the world.

Jaitley said the steps taken by the government have helped in massive improvement in the ranking in trade across borders to 80 this year, from 146 earlier.