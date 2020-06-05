You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

OPEC+ to meet on Saturday to discuss extending oil output cuts- Ennahar TV

Business Reuters Jun 05, 2020 07:06:21 IST

OPEC+ to meet on Saturday to discuss extending oil output cuts- Ennahar TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Saturday, June 6, Algeria's Ennahar TV channel reported on Friday, citing an OPEC source.

The source added that the meeting will discuss extending a deal on oil output cuts.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 07:06:21 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 04 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 04 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres