OPEC+ to meet on Saturday to discuss extending oil output cuts- Ennahar TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Saturday, June 6, Algeria's Ennahar TV channel reported on Friday, citing an OPEC source.

The source added that the meeting will discuss extending a deal on oil output cuts.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.