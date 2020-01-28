Online learning solution Impelsys makes India foray with mobile platform for upskilling health sector

Impelsys, an online content and learning solutions, has entered India with iPC Health, an end-to-end mobile learning and upskilling solution for the healthcare sector.

The mobile-first platform brings a solution to impart ‘on-the-go’ training and education for hospital staff and in turn, deliver better outcomes and save lives.

iPC Health is an advanced learning interface that claims to offer certified ‘anytime anywhere’ education programmes rendering upskilling, advanced learning and compliance training for healthcare professionals in India.

Impelsys hosts multiple digitised courses curated by knowledge partners and domain experts.

Introducing iPC Health, Impelsys' CEO Sameer Shariff said, “In India, skill development and access to quality healthcare clearly are the two areas of improvement. Our aim is to enhance the learning and professional expertise of healthcare personnel and help hospitals manage their greatest assets-their people effectively. This will, in turn, create an impact by improving the quality standards of healthcare services in the country.”

A qualitative research ‘The state of skills in the Indian healthcare industry’ undertaken by IQVIA highlighted the current need gaps in the learning and development arena across the healthcare industry.

The research undertaken across 20 leading hospitals in the country indicated that the workforce is open to invest time in receiving on-the-job training but lacks an understanding of its impact. They do not have access to reliable content, effective trainers and are overwhelmed with their workload currently.

