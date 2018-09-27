Online food ordering and delivery platform Foodpanda India expands to 13 new cities

New Delhi: Online food ordering and delivery platform Foodpanda India on Thursday said it has expanded its delivery network to 13 new cities as part of its expansion strategy.

The company's delivery network already exists in seven cities namely Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

"We are in the midst of a fast-paced nationwide expansion with an ambition to serve a billion Indians," Foodpanda India CEO Pranay Jivrajka said.

Foodpanda is also learning from Ola's extensive experience of building hyperlocal solutions to solve unique local challenges, he added.

The 13 cities where Foodpanda has launched operations include Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore, a company statement said.

The company has already boarded 5,000 delivery partners in these 13 cities, it added.

"Being a part of the Ola platform, Foodpanda will explore opportunities to synergise its services and efforts of delivering superior food experiences to cater to a wider pool of customers across these cities," Jivrajka said.

Foodpanda India last month said it was planning to hire 60,000 delivery riders in the next two months to ensure seamless delivery experience.