Ola Electric to invest Rs 2,400 crore for e-scooter factory plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu
Upon completion, the factory will create nearly 10,000 jobs with an initial annual capacity of 2 million units, it said in a statement.
Six months after it acquired the Dutch start-up Etergo BV, Ola Electric has announced a Rs 2,400-crore ($320 million) investment plan to set up an electric scooter (e-scooter) manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu (India). The SoftBank-backed firm aims to make India a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles (EVs). Ola has signed a memorandum of understanding with the TN government for this facility. Upon completion, the factory will create almost 10,000 jobs. It will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units. Etergo BV is an Amsterdam-based e-scooter equipment manufacturer company.
In a blog post media release, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, ‘‘We are excited to announce our plans to set up the world’s largest scooter factory. This is a significant milestone for Ola and a proud moment for our country as we rapidly progress towards realising our vision of moving the world to sustainable mobility solutions across shared and owned mobility. This will be one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world. This factory will showcase India’s skill and talent to produce world class products that will cater to global markets.”
Excited to announce the world’s largest scooter factory in Tamil Nadu. An investment of 2,400cr, it'll create 10,000 jobs & showcase India's capability to manufacture global products. I thank honorable @CMOTamilNadu for his vision & support. https://t.co/LELVrxGXln @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/4pvfB23MlO
— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 14, 2020
In 2019, Ola Electric had raised $250 million from Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank. The investment turned the e-vehicle arm of the ride-hailing aggregator into a unicorn, or a start-up valued at more than $1 billion.
