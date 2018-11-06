Ola accelerates international expansion with New Zealand foray, will offer services in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch

New Delhi: After Australia and the UK, Indian ride-hailing company Ola is now foraying into New Zealand and will offer its services in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The company, which started it's international operations earlier this year, in a statement, said customers can book rides within the three major cities and can also be picked up from Auckland and Wellington airports.

“Entering New Zealand is an important step for Ola, and the ride-sharing industry here. Over recent weeks, we have received enthusiastic feedback from drivers across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch," Brian Dewil, New Zealand Country Manager for Ola said.

Ola's service will include safety features like in-app emergency button that enables customers to instantly share important ride information, such as real-time ride tracking, location co-ordinates and vehicle and driver information.

Every vehicle is inspected to ensure it is roadworthy and every driver undertakes a police check, Ola said.

Ola operates in seven cities across Australia with over 50,000 drivers registered on the platform and has completed over two million rides, the statement added.