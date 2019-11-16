You are here:
Oklahoma judge reduces Johnson & Johnson payout in opioid case to $465 million

Business Reuters Nov 16, 2019 02:06:52 IST

(Reuters) - An Oklahoma judge on Friday said Johnson & Johnson only needs to pay $465 million of the $572 million he previously concluded it owed the state for fuelling the opioid epidemic through deceptive painkiller marketing.

The ruling by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma, came in the first case to go to trial out of 2,700 nationally by states, counties and cities seeking to hold drug companies responsible for the deadly epidemic.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 02:06:52 IST

