Oil surge lifts global stocks out of three-day losing streak

By Herbert Lash and Imani Moise
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock markets rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, while oil prices soared as investors shrugged off grim economic data on hopes the easing of coronavirus lockdowns will jump start economies and revive fuel demand.
The dollar rose against most major currencies, bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. services data. The greenback's gains were also supported after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed verbal attacks on China, raising fears of a new trade war.
Oil prices surged, with U.S. crude futures rocketing 20% on hopes a recovery in vehicle traffic will boost fuel demand as some U.S. states, as well as countries in Europe and Asia, start to ease lockdowns. Risk appetite rose, lifting bond yields as gold prices fell. [O/R]
"Continued talk about re-opening the economy and de-sheltering, that gives a lot of people hope the economy may recover sooner that some believe," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.
"The market just seems to keep wanting to go up," he said.
Pfizer Inc
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 212.09 points, or 0.89%, to 23,961.85. The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 32.22 points, or 1.13%, to 2,874.96 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 118.96 points, or 1.37%, to 8,829.68.
Economic data on Tuesday was dour as expected given the widespread lockdowns that have caused non-essential businesses around the world to grind to a virtual halt.
U.S. gross domestic product declined at a 4.8% annualized rate in the first quarter, the steepest pace of contraction in output since late 2008, while the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the nation's vast services sector was in contraction in April for the first time in nearly 10-1/2-years.
Oil majors pushed the main stock indices higher across Europe, Canada and on Wall Street as Brent crude futures surged almost 14%. But Exxon Mobil Corp
"There is some hope that things are starting to get back to normal, and the rally in oil is helping put some confidence back in the markets," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Tavira Securities.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 2.15% while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.56%.
German shares lost some ground at one point after Germany's top court said the European Central Bank's bond purchasing program partially violates the constitution.
The euro
The euro
The slide in the euro bolstered the dollar. The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.259%, but the jump in oil meant the big petro currencies like Canada's dollar
U.S. oil futures jumped 20%. West Texas Intermediate
Spot gold
