Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks shrink, output growth seen slowing

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil futures rallied more than 1 percent on Wednesday as an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventory and a forecast of slower-than-expected supply growth from the world's top crude producer boosted prices.

A record power outage in Venezuela has stalled crude exports from the OPEC-member nation, which is already dealing with reduced shipments as a result of U.S. sanctions.

Brent rose 67 cents, or 1 percent, to $67.34 a barrel, at 1:42 p.m. EST (1742 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $1.12 to $57.99 a barrel, or 2 percent.

Both benchmarks have climbed for three straight days. WTI hit a four-month high, while Brent held near its highest in four months.

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

Crude inventories fell by 3.9 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.7 million barrels.

"With the refiners starting to slowly come out of maintenance, OPEC cuts starting to kick in, and Venezuelan supplies, you’re probably now looking at a future with more draws in the coming weeks," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "It looks very supportive as refiners come out of maintenance.”

Other EIA data showed U.S. crude output edged down from a record high, dropping 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 12 million bpd last week.

On Tuesday, the EIA revised down its estimate for domestic crude production growth in 2019. The EIA also revised down its projected 2020 production figure.

"While the revision is small, the comforting part for bulls was that the direction of the revision was down rather than up," Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Exports from Venezuela's main oil terminal have been stranded as its worst blackout on record has left parts of the country without power for roughly a week.

The terminal resumed operations by Wednesday, according to two sources and Refinitiv Eikon data, but shipments have not started up.

Power has been restored to many parts of the country in recent days.

Oil prices have been boosted by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the production-curbing agreement would likely last until at least June. On Monday, the world's top oil exporter indicated it would cut April exports.

U.S. sanctions against oil exports from OPEC members Iran and Venezuela also supported oil prices.

(Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London, Stephanie Kelly and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)

