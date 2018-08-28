Oil producers cut July output by 9 percent more than agreed: OPEC+ committee

(Reuters) - An OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee found that oil producers participating in a supply-reduction agreement cut output in July by 9 percent more than called for in their pact, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The findings for last month compare with a compliance level of 120 percent for June and 147 percent for May, meaning participants have been steadily increasing production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia pledged on June 22-23 to return to 100 percent compliance with agreed cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day, a pact that began in January 2017.

Producers had for months been cutting in excess of the agreed amount, driven by output declines in places such as Venezuela, Nigeria and Libya.

The committee, which held a conference call on Monday, groups representatives from Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela and Oman.

The OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee plans to meet again on Sept. 11, one of the sources said.

That gathering would take place before an OPEC+ ministerial committee meeting due to be held in Algeria on Sept. 23.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson)

