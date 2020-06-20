You are here:
Oil pares some gains on fears of economic weakness due to virus

Business Reuters Jun 20, 2020 00:07:11 IST

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday but pulled back sharply from early highs on concerns that continued spread of the novel coronavirus could stall the United States' economic rebound.

Crude benchmarks followed other assets lower after Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said more fiscal and monetary support for the U.S. economy will likely be needed.

Rosengren repeated his view that the U.S. unemployment rate will likely be "at double-digit levels" at the end of 2020 and cautioned against reopening the economy too quickly after the end of lockdowns aimed at containing the virus.

Heightening fears, Apple announced that it would re-close certain stores as the virus spread further.

"It's spooked everyone in North and South Carolina," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital in New York.

Brent crude rose 10 cents to $41.61 a barrel by 12:41 p.m. EDT (1641 GMT), after trading up to $42.92 a barrel and then briefly turning negative. U.S. crude was 29 cents higher at $39.15, after earlier touching $40.49.

The highs early in the session came after Iraq and Kazakhstan, during a meeting of an OPEC+ panel on Thursday, pledged to comply better with oil cuts, sources said. This means curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, could deepen in July.

In a further sign of market recovery, Brent on Thursday moved into backwardation, where oil for immediate delivery costs more than supply later, for the first time since March.

A premium for oil for immediate delivery usually indicates tightening supply and encourages storage to be drawn down.

U.S. crude stockpiles hit another record this week, but fuel inventories fell.

GRAPHIC: Weekly changes in petroleum stocks in the U.S. https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/bdwvkrmkxpm/eikon.png

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Sonali Paul and Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 00:07:11 IST



