You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Oil flat, near highest since March, after Trump assurance on China trade

Business Reuters Jun 24, 2020 00:07:37 IST

Oil flat, near highest since March, after Trump assurance on China trade

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near their highest levels since early March after U.S. President Donald Trump soothed jangled nerves over U.S.-China trade.

Prices rose a day after Trump wrote in a tweet late Monday that the trade agreement was "fully intact". Markets had been unsettled by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro who said the hard-won deal with China was "over".

"Oil prices need a healthy relationship between the U.S. and China," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. He also noted that crude prices pared gains when traders were unimpressed by a U.S. purchasing managers report.

Brent futures were up 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $43.19 a barrel by 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT). Brent was on track for its second straight daily close at the highest level since prices collapsed on March 6 after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia, failed to agree on production cuts.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $40.78. U.S. crude could close its highest since March 6 for a third straight session.

Prices pared early gains after the U.S. Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed the country's rebound from coronavirus depressed levels was not as sharp as in Europe.

"Looking at the strength of the physical market and recovering global oil demand, we think that the crude oil price is still on its way higher," Nordic bank SEB said in a note.

Bank of America (BofA) Global Research has lifted its oil price forecast for this year. It now expects Brent crude to average $43.70 a barrel in 2020, up from a previous estimate of $37.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by David Goodman and David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 00:07:37 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Delhi govt to give pulse oximeters to all COVID-19 patients in home isolation: What the device does and how to operate it

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres