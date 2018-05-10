You are here:
Oil, energy stocks lift Wall St after U.S. quits Iran deal

Business Reuters May 10, 2018 02:05:40 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Wednesday as surging oil prices boosted energy stocks <.SPNY> following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision the previous day to quit a nuclear deal with Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 182.88 points, or 0.75 percent, to 24,543.09, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 25.88 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,697.8 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 73.00 points, or 1 percent, to 7,339.91.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 02:05 AM

