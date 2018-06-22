Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Oil cartel OPEC decides to raise crude production by around 1 million barrels per day from July

Business Reuters Jun 22, 2018 18:36:29 IST

Vienna: OPEC agreed on Friday to raise oil production by around 1 million barrels per day from July for the group and its allies, an OPEC source said.

The output gain is nominal. The real increase will be smaller because several countries that recently underproduced oil will struggle to return to full quotas while other producers will not be allowed to fill the gap, OPEC sources have said.

The deal looked to be in line with many analysts’ forecasts.

Oil prices rose as much as 2 percent on Friday as OPEC neared a deal to increase output to compensate for losses in production at a time of rising global demand.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Benchmark Brent crude jumped $1.68 a barrel, or 2.3 percent, to a high of $74.73 before slipping to around $74.30 by 1215 GMT. US light crude was $1.00 higher at $66.54.

Analysts had expected OPEC to announce an increase in production of 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), which would help ease tightness in the oil market but would not create a glut.

Oil prices have been on a roller-coaster ride over the last few years, with the international marker, Brent, trading above $100 a barrel for several years until 2014, dropping to almost $26 in 2016 and then recovering to over $80 last month.

The most recent price rally followed an OPEC decision to restrict supply in an effort to drain global inventories. The group started withholding supply in 2017 and this year, amid strong demand, the market tightened significantly, triggering calls by consumers for higher supply.

Falling production in Venezuela and Libya, as well as the risk of lower output from Iran as a result of US sanctions, have all increased market worries of a supply shortage.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 18:36 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group E - 22 Jun 2018
Brazil
2:0
Costa Rica
Match Centre
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}