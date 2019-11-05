Occidental Petroleum posts quarterly net loss on Anadarko costs

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp
Occidental, which is battling activist investor Carl Icahn over its purchase of rival Anadarko, reported a net loss of $912 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of $1.87 billion, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.
The Houston-based company's adjusted earnings fell to $93 million, or 11 cents per share, from $1.36 billion, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2oM6RUh)
The company said daily production from legacy Occidental operations averaged 737,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 04:06:55 IST