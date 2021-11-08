Nykaa IPO: Here are the steps to check application status and share allotment online

According to recent data that is available with National Stock Exchange, the IPO received bids for 2,16,59,47,080 shares

The initial public offering (IPO) share allotment of Nykaa, the popular beauty and wellness brand, is scheduled to take place today, 8 November. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, was subscribed more than 82 times last week (1 November) at the end of the final day of bidding.

According to recent data that is available with National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 2,16,59,47,080 shares. Furthermore, the company’s shares are likely to come on the list of leading stock exchanges that is NSE and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) by 11 November.

As per the equity shares, they are expected to be credited on 10 November. However, the sale of the shares was conducted from 28 October to 1 November, this year.

Meanwhile, those who have bid can check the status of allotment by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE

Step 2: Then, click on Nykaa IPO from the list

Step 3: The bidder then has to enter their application number

Step 4: Also, type in your correct PAN number

Step 5: Finally, verify if you are not a robot then click on ‘submit'

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar. Till 31 August, this beauty and wellness company had cumulative downloads of 55.8 million across all their mobile applications this year. So far, it has also achieved success as well as a consolidated net profit of Rs 61 crore by the end of March 31, 2021 (FY21).