Nykaa gets listed on BSE, NSE; here are some other beauty brands on the stock market

Nykaa, the country’s largest brand for personal and beauty products made its stock market debut today (10 November) . The parent company of the brand, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The shares have performed well on the stock market, with the market capitalisation crossing Rs 1 lakh crore, as per NDTV. The shares opened at a price of Rs 2,018 on the NSE, with a jump of 79 percent from its issue price of Rs 1,125 per share.

As investors look towards the beauty and personal products market, here are some other companies that are listed on the stock market:

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd: The company has a share price of Rs 1,553.00 per share. It is one of the leading personal care brands in the country, with a market cap of Rs 42,273.37 crore. The company is involved in selling several types of personal care products such as toothpaste, shower gels and so on.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: With a market cap of Rs 5,65,076.70 crore, and an enterprise value of Rs 5,64,065.38 crore, the company includes several beauty brands such as Axe, Lux, LifeBuoy and Pond’s. The conglomerate also includes the Vaseline, Lakmé and Dove brands within it. The shares of Hindustan Unilever are priced at Rs 2,400.15 per share.

Gillette India Ltd: The brand boasts of a share price of Rs 5,708.00 per share and a market cap of Rs 18,615.28 crore.

Dabur India Ltd: With a market cap of Rs 1,06,788.53 crore, the company is involved in producing and selling several Ayurvedic and natural personal care products.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd: The company is known for its personal care products under the Cinthol brand, and is priced at Rs 976.70 per share.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd: The parent company hosts brands such as Old Spice, Pantene and Olay, with a market cap of Rs 46,899.92 crore. The shares of the company are priced at Rs 14,453.90 apiece.

Emami: With a market cap of Rs 24,863.88 crore, the Ayurvedic wellness and personal care products company has made a name for itself, particularly in the market for beauty products. The shares of the company are priced at Rs 555.60.

Kaya: Well-known for its skin care products, the shares of the brand are valued at Rs 511.75 per share.

The beauty and wellness market in the country is expected to grow to $28 billion by 2025, according to the Economic Times.